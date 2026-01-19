Cars burned in suspected criminal damage by fire incident

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage in Ennis in the early hours of the morning.

A number of vehicles sustained damage in a fire outside commercial premises on the Quin Road.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station and Gardaí responded to an incident at around 5.20am.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control but a number of vehicles were extensively damaged.

The scene has been preserved pending completion of a technical examination. Members of the Divisional Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently at the scene (9.30am).

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí and fire services attended the scene following report of an incident of criminal damage by fire, at a commercial location in Ennis, Co. Clare, this morning, Monday 19th January 2026 at approximately 5.20am.

A number of vehicles are reported as damaged. Investigations are ongoing.”