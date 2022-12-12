CCIF funding for Clare community centres welcomed

Clare County Council has welcomed the announcement of funding of more than €793,000 under Category 2 and Category 3 of the Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) to support 7 community groups in County Clare to carry out refurbishments and improvements of their local community group’s facilities.

Funding of over €33 million was announced yesterday (Thursday 8th December) by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, along with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD, for the upgrade and development of 278 Community Centres nationwide.

Grants of up to €300,000 are being provided to community groups in both rural and urban communities, with 7 groups in County Clare awarded grants.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “The local community centre is at the heart of our towns, villages, and parishes right across the country. Our Community Centres come in many different shapes and sizes and provide a wide and diverse range of services and activities. The Community Centre is where the children go to play sport; it’s where meals are provided for our senior citizens; it’s where the local dramatic society perform; it’s where the ICA, our Men’s Sheds, Youth Clubs and other local organisation come together for their meetings and events.”

“Most importantly in the month of December, the Community Centre is often the place that Santa will come to visit to meet the local children. It was a priority for me as Minister for Rural and Community Development to put this new funding stream in place and I am delighted to announce the successful projects today.”

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, welcomed the funding, saying: “This funding announcement is more positive news for County Clare, with 7 communities benefiting under Categories 2 and 3 of the CCIF. These centres can now develop their facilities even further so that they can continue to provide social and recreational opportunities to their communities. I would like to thank Minister Humphreys, the Tánaiste, and the Department for making this funding available and I look forward to seeing the projects progress across County Clare.”

The 7 community groups in County Clare which will receive total funding of €793,825 are:

Kilfenora Community Centre – €6,800

Ballynacally Development Association – €25,000

Lissycasey Pastoral Council – €25,000

St. Patrick’s Hall, Corofin – €57,400

Newmarket-on-Fergus Community Centre CLG – €285,000

12th Clare Tulla Scout Group – €200,000

Broadford Development Association CLG – €194,625

Leonard Cleary, Director of Rural Development, Clare County Council, said: “It is amazing to see such deserving groups receive this funding under Category 2 and Category 3 of the CCIF after many County Clare communities benefited under Category 1. The funding is spread throughout the county, allowing groups across rural parts of Clare to plan for their future with confidence. I would like to congratulate the successful groups and I look forward to seeing their plans come to life.”