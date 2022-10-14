CCIF funding for community centres welcomed

Clare County Council has welcomed the announcement of funding of more than €386,000 under Category 1 of the Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) to support 17 groups in County Clare to carry out refurbishments and improvements of their local community facility.

The funding was included in a recent announcement (12th October) by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, of €12.5 million for the upgrade and development of almost 600 community centres nationwide.

- Advertisement -

Grants of up to €25,000 are being provided to almost 600 groups in both rural and urban communities.

The CCIF, the largest single investment in community centres in decades, is a new scheme introduced by Minister Humphreys which will see improvements to community centres, GAA clubs, parish halls, youth centres, men’s sheds and facilities used by our elderly.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “The local community centre is at the heart of our towns, villages, and parishes across this country. They come in many different shapes and sizes and are a place for people of all ages to meet up and socialise with friends, old and new. I want to support these great local facilities and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year.

“The level of interest has been unprecedented under any scheme previously ran by the Department of Rural and Community Development. I am delighted today to announce over €12.5 million in funding for almost 600 projects nationwide. This funding will support community centres, parish halls, GAA clubhouses, youth facilities, men’s sheds and much more.

“I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come. This particular strand of funding focused on small scale grants of up to €25,000. I am pleased to confirm that I will be announcing grants for larger scale projects later this year.”

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, welcomed the Minister’s announcement, saying: “This funding announcement is very positive news for 17 communities in County Clare. These centres can now develop their facilities so that they can continue to provide social and recreational opportunities to their communities. I would like to thank Minister Humphreys and the Department for making this funding available and I look forward to seeing the projects progress across County Clare.”

The 17 groups in County Clare which will receive total funding of €386,241.51 are:

Ballyvaughan Hall CLG – €24,360.95

Carrigoran House – €13,896.94

Cill Mhuire Community Centre CLG – €23,137

Cnoc na Gaoithe Cultural Centre – €25,000

Crusheen Community Centre CLG – €25,000

Doonbeg Community Development CLG – €24,085.86

Feakle Muintir na Tire – €24,023.04

Kilmurry McMahon Community Centre Committee – €11,747.25

Loughgraney Community Development Association Ltd – €23,933

Mike McTigue Community Centre CLG – €25,000

Miltown Malbay Development CLG – €25,000

Mna Ag Gaire CLG – €25,000

Ogonnelloe Community CLG – €16,110

Ruan Dysart Resource Group CLG – €25,000

Sixmilebridge GAA Club – €24,947.47

Tulach na Farraige Community Hall CLG – €25,000

West Clare Family Resource Centre CLG – €25,000.

Leonard Cleary, Director of Rural Development, Clare County Council, said: “It is great to see such deserving community projects receive funding under Category 1 of the Community Centre Investment Fund. There is a broad geographical spread of projects which means that many parts of the county are set to benefit from this funding. These projects will allow each local group to plan for the future with greater confidence and certainty. I would like to congratulate the successful groups and I wish them well with their plans.”