Childline here for every child in Clare this Christmas

Childline volunteers are preparing to support children and young people in Clare and around the country this Christmas.

Childline’s 24-hour support line is here for every child and young person, every day and night – including Christmas Day.

ISPCC Chief Executive John Church said: “Last Christmas family conflict, mental health and self-harm were among challenges faced by children who contacted Childline. We anticipate that along with these concerns our volunteers will support children experiencing loss, anxiety, loneliness, and thoughts of suicide this Christmas. We expect our volunteers will have over 600 engagements with children over the Christmas period.”

The charity is keenly aware that this time of year can be especially difficult for children who are struggling with their mental health or are in unhappy homes, where tensions are magnified.

ISPCC’s Director of Services, Caroline O’Sullivan said: “Unfortunately, we know that not every child will have the Christmas they deserve. We want to ensure that children and young people know that, no matter what they are facing this Christmas or whatever is on their mind, they can reach out to Childline’s 24-Hour support line anytime and for any reason.

“For many children, feelings of loneliness and loss can become more palpable at this time year. Some may be facing their first Christmas without a loved one, such as one young girl who spoke to us last Christmas about how upset, sad and lonely she was after her mam died.

“Childline is FREE, confidential and non-judgemental. Our volunteers are here to listen, to support and help guide children and young people through what is going on for them. We want to ensure that no child feels alone this Christmas.”

The charity relies heavily on public generosity to help keep them there for every child and young person 24 hours a day, every day. They depend on donations for over 75 per cent of funding each year to keep vital services available.

“We have always been fortunate to receive significant generosity from the people of Clare and are extremely grateful for this. Every euro raised goes to help ensure we are always here and ready to support every child and young person.

To support Childline this Christmas, people can visit www.ispcc.ie or call the fundraising line on 0818 50 40 50. Your donation, no matter how small, will help make sure every child has someone to turn to, whatever their concern or whatever challenge they face.”

Childline’s 24-Hour support line can be reached in the following ways:

Click to Chat online…

Call: 1800 66 66 66