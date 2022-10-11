Clare business shortlisted for Pakman Award

Repak has today announced that Clare local business, Palm Free Irish Soap Ltd, has been shortlisted for a 2022 Pakman Award.

The Pakman Awards are Ireland’s leading environmental and sustainability awards and recognises excellence in recycling and waste management among businesses, organisations, community groups and initiatives in Ireland.

Palm Free Irish Soap Ltd has been nominated for the Waste Prevention Award. Palm Free Irish Soap Ltd are a small family business with a strong commitment to sustainability. Their core purpose is to make a difference by meeting the demand for zero waste and plastic free alternatives to everyday hygiene products. This includes waste free soaps, shampoos, deodorants and laundry bars which are made of completely natural and vegan ingredients blended with 100% pure essential oils and natural plant-based colourings. Palm Free Irish Soaps have paved the way for small businesses across the country in their zero-waste approach with customer demand for their products growing substantially.

Now in its eighth year, the Pakman Awards honour organisations, individuals, and community initiatives who have made incredible efforts to make a difference to the environment and help us live in a circular economy.

The winners of each Pakman Award category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony, taking place on Friday the 28th of October in The Marker Hotel, Dublin.

Each category winner is eligible to win the Overall Pakman Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years. From local community group efforts to improve recycling, to corporate schemes that prioritise prevention of waste and innovation in waste management, the Pakman Awards play an important role in highlighting and acknowledging these achievements.

The Pakman Awards have huge importance in acknowledging those who are committed to innovation in waste management and are dedicated in their efforts to meet Irelands recycling targets set out by EU legislation. Winning a Pakman Award is regarded as the most prestigious environmental accolade in Ireland.

As part of our charity giving, this year, each finalist will get the opportunity to nominate their chosen charity who will be put into a draw on the night of the awards ceremony. A number of draws will take place at the event and the nominated charities will be in with a chance of winning a cash donation.

Commenting on the 2022 Pakman Awards finalists announcement, Repak CEO, Séamus Clancy said: “I am delighted to announce the category finalists of those shortlisted for the 2022 Pakman Awards. This year, we’ve recognised a number of organisational and community led innovative initiatives that showcase a determination to reducing waste, recycle more and contributing to a greener Ireland. All finalists are leading the way.

Despite significant challenges that are continuously posed to the waste industry in Ireland today, many businesses and individuals have continued to excel and supersede in their efforts to implement excellent waste management and sustainability led initiatives.

The 2022 entries show there is an abundance of innovative sustainability practices being put in place by people across Ireland, and it gives me great confidence that we are making huge strides to plan for a more sustainable future. We look forward to welcoming our finalists to the Pakman Awards evening on Friday the 28th of October and hope they inspire others to take action too.”