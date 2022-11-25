Clare County Council named Local Authority of the Year

Clare County Council was named Local Authority of the Year at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards which took place last night.

The 19th annual Awards ceremony was held in association with the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage and showcases and celebrates the best of Local Government in Ireland.

Ian Talbot, Chief Executive, Chambers Ireland said, “Local Authorities continue to make substantial impacts across multiple areas of Irish society with wide-ranging positive improvements for local communities and the local economy; the Local Government Awards serve as the platform to highlight the irreplaceable value that results.

As ever, it’s an honour for Chambers Ireland to host these Awards as well as a pleasure to highlight, while also gaining insight into, the work and initiatives being produced at local level nationwide.

Congratulations to Local Authority of the Year, Clare County Council, all the category winners, the shortlisted organisations and to the people behind all of these excellent projects. Clare County Council is the well-deserved winner of the overall Local Authority of the Year Award, who have shown engagement across the different facets of the Clare Community, and with the development and sustainability of its localities and environment, to achieve this accolade.

For their commitment to serving their community and also raising their area’s profile nationally as a stand-out destination, Clare County Council deserve to be commended and have earned their Award title of Local Authority of the Year.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke T.D. commented about the Awards, “Each year, the Excellence in Local Government awards provide an opportunity to shine a spotlight on all the great initiatives happening in local authorities across the country, and to officially acknowledge the valuable work that is often done below the radar.

I am proud to say that my Department has been working in partnership with Chambers Ireland on the awards for many years now, and this year, I was particularly pleased to note the introduction of the new Diversity and Inclusion category. I have spent much of my tenure as Minister of State actively addressing the obvious imbalances prevalent in local government, with my Department working hard to ensure that council chambers are reflective of communities throughout Ireland in all its diversity.

I wish to thank Chambers Ireland for their continued support in championing the vital work of local authorities, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to come together once again to celebrate the efforts of the elected members, staff, and all those who work tirelessly in our local communities.”

There were fifteen awards presented on the night plus the overall award for Local Authority of the Year. Individual awards were sponsored by: European Recycling Platform (ERP), The Office of the Planning Regulator, Healthy Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, Truehawk Media, Irish Public Bodies and EirGrid.

Specially commissioned crystal awards designed by Waterford Crystal were presented to the winners on the night.