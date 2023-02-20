Council welcomes funding for greenway projects

Clare County Council has welcomed the allocation of €2.13 in funding in this year’s Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) grant allocations for greenways in County Clare.

Clare County Council has been working closely with the TII, which took over the role as approving authority from the Department of Transport in recent years, to ensure County Clare receives a fair allocation of the available funding which will be used for the ongoing development of a number of greenway projects planned for the county. While not yet at the construction phase, Clare County Council has a number of projects in development and this funding will be used to advance these projects to the planning and design stage.

Specifically, this year’s allocation provides funding for the following Clare greenway projects:

West Clare Railway Greenway Section 1 (Kilrush to Kilkee) – €500,000

West Clare Railway Greenway Section 2 (Ennis to Ennistymon) – €300,000

West Clare Railway Greenway Section 3 (Ennistymon to Miltown Malbay) – €100,000

West Clare Railway Greenway Section 4 (Miltown Malbay to Moyasta) – €50,000

Limerick to Scarriff Greenway/Blueway – €780,000

Shannon to Bunratty/Sixmilebridge/Limerick Greenway – €300,000.

Further funding has been provided for a dedicated resource to give these projects the time and focus required to move them quickly through the various stages of planning and delivery and, in this regard, it is intended to submit the Kilrush to Kilkee section of the West Clare Railway Greenway proposal to An Bord Pleanála for the necessary statutory consents later this year. Delivery of such projects is not without its challenges, particularly in environmentally and ecologically rich areas. In addition, much of the lands required are in private ownership and success will depend on cooperation and collaboration between all parties involved, but Clare County Council is absolutely committed to working with all affected parties to ensure a positive outcome. The Project Management Office at Clare County Council would be delighted to hear from all interested and/or affected parties who can contact the office at 065-6821616 or by email at pmoadmin@clarecoco.ie

Clare County Council is currently at the early public consultation stage for the Ennis to Ennistymon section of the proposed West Clare Railway Greenway and will be hosting public information sessions in Ennistymon Library, Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis, and Corofin Library early this week and would welcome all interested parties to come and talk to us. Further details were published in the Clare Champion and Clare Echo and are currently available on Clare County Council’s website, www.clarecoco.ie

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, said: “This funding will enable the progression of a number of key greenway projects in County Clare, namely the West Clare Railway Greenway, the Limerick to Scarriff Greenway/Blueway and the Shannon to Bunratty/Sixmilebridge/Limerick Greenway. Residents and visitors in County Clare will benefit from the recreational opportunities and improved connectivity that this investment in our greenways will deliver. I would like to thank the TII for making the funding available.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said: “Greenways serve as wonderful leisure and tourism amenities, as well as providing practical active travel opportunities for people in rural Ireland. The funding allocation will see a number of important projects in County Clare move to the planning and design stage. I look forward to seeing the projects progressing and ultimately adding to the county’s infrastructure and tourism offering.”

Carmel Kirby, Director of Physical Development, Clare County Council, said: “Clare County Council is committed to providing a number of greenway routes across the county. In addition to the clear health benefits deriving from such active travel schemes, greenways have proven to provide social, economic and environmental benefits also. This funding is very positive news for our county.”

Details of the current public consultation on the West Clare Railway Greenway (Ennis to Ennistymon) are available here.