First Music Contact for Clare Musicians

Clare Arts Office will present a series of professional development webinars for those working in the music industry in Clare in partnership with First Music Contact.

First Music Contact (FMC) is the leading national music organisation for resourcing popular musicians and the independent music sector in Ireland. They deliver projects at key stages of an artist’s development, helping them develop real careers. This new project, in association with Clare Arts Office, aims to develop a way of offering equal access to professional development services to musicians in Clare as well as developing a framework for supporting artists locally.

This is a musician-first project in which FMC consulted with musicians locally to find out what they need to get their music career off the ground or to take the next step, by asking what practical things they need and what kind of advice they are seeking.

Having analysed the results FMC has designed professional development panels based on the responses and has put together a series of webinars featuring some of the top national and international names in the industry.

The webinar series begins with a specific panel for Clare hosted by FMC on the topic of ‘Introduction to the Music Industry and First Music Contact supports’. The panel is then opened to musicians from other partnering counties – Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry – on the topic of ‘How to reach your audience online’. This takes place on Monday, 20th February, and is followed at 6:00pm each evening that week by webinars and panel discussions looking at topics such as ‘Gigging outside Ireland’, ‘Management’ and ‘Approaching Media’.

Clare Arts Officer Siobhán Mulcahy said: “We are delighted to be working for the first time with First Music Contact on this important and timely project for the music industry in the county. By teaming up with Arts Offices in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry, we can offer free access to Clare musicians for up to 8 professional development webinars in February and March.”

Full details of the webinars and booking details are available at www.clarearts.ie and musicians are welcome to add their profile to the artists showcase on this website to profile their work.

A second series of webinars will take place in late March.

For further information contact arts@clarecoco.ie or 065-6899091.