Illaunmanagh Burial Ground extension opens

Illaunmanagh Burial Ground in Shannon, County Clare, has been extended with the addition of approximately 600 additional grave spaces.

The burial ground extension was officially opened by the Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, on Friday, 23rd September, 2022, with Cathaoirleach of Shannon Municipal District Cllr Michael Begley, Council Deputy Chief Executive Leonard Cleary, and Fr James Michael, Catholic Curate, St Senan’s Parish, Shannon, among those in attendance.

Clare County Council has undertaken an entirely new direction in the design and layout of the Illaunmanagh Burial Ground extension, paying particular attention to the evolution of design from dense grid iron layouts of the past to a beautiful public realm space that allows bereaved families to reflect in the comfort of nature and the Shannon Estuary.

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, said that “our graveyards are so important to us all here in County Clare. This project has taken many influences from scores of historic graveyards across Clare, where those who built this county now rest. It is a testament to the sensitivity of my Council colleagues that they have delivered a space that combines an homage to the nature, geography, heritage, and the people of Shannon.

“I know this place will be a fitting resting place for those we lose in the coming decade, and a place of solace for those who grieve for them. I hope this project will pave the way for future burial grounds and set all new burial grounds as public amenity spaces as well as fulfilling the important social and heritage role that our graveyards give to the people of Clare.”

Cllr O’Brien added: “I would like to compliment the Chief Executive, the Directors of Service, the Burial Grounds Unit team, all other contributing departments in the Council and in particular the design and construction team that have worked to deliver this reflective space, which I am sure will be a great comfort to bereaved families all over the area.”

The burial ground extension was designed by Clare County Council in conjunction with Paddy Coleman and Associates Consulting Engineers and Planners. The Burial Grounds Unit was supported by the Property Management Team and Shannon Municipal District in the delivery of the project. The Project Team included P Coleman and Associates Consulting Engineers and Planners and Custy Construction Ltd. The grounds are currently maintained by Lisofin Landscaping.

Cathaoirleach of Shannon Municipal District, Cllr Michael Begley, complimented the staff of Clare County Council and the contractors who contributed to delivering the project, saying: “I know this project coincided with the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, yet it was still delivered despite all the complications and difficulties during that time. Although no burials have yet taken place, I know that many people in Shannon visit here, irrespective of whether they have a loved one buried here. It is a nice place to visit, to sit, to reflect or to just watch the tide of the great Shannon Estuary ebb past.

“This location has long been an important social and community location for the people of Shannon. The soils here, once the local allotments, have fed many the local family in life. These same soils will continue to nourish families as they come to terms with grief and loss in their lives.”

Speaking about the burial ground extension, Council Chief Executive Pat Dowling said: “When this project was first raised, I felt it was very important for a change in how we view what a burial ground should be. Yes, it is a place where we come to grieve and remember our dead, but it must also be a place where we celebrate the lives of those loved ones we lost. I know this area of Shannon has been a source of great happiness for the residents of this new town. I hope that this site, with its new design elements, celebrating the beauty of the location, will act as a comfort to those experiencing loss. I hope it gives sanctuary to the souls laid to rest here, irrespective of their nationality or creed. This is a place for all to come to reflect and contemplate, to grieve yet remember the happy times shared.”

The original Burial Ground at Illaunmanagh, which has no further capacity, has been in operation for the past 20 years. Previously, burials from the area took place in Lemenagh Burial Ground, Newmarket-On-Fergus.