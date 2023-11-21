Jobs of all 66 former Shannon Heritage workers secure

Clare County Council has confirmed that the jobs of all 66 workers at the former Shannon Heritage sites will be transferred to the new operators next year with their pay and conditions protected.

The union Siptu, had claimed workers at iconic tourist sites were “shocked” over Clare County Council’s planned outsourcing food and beverage, and retail jobs at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, Craggaunowen, Knappogue Castle and the retail unit at the Cliffs of Moher Experience.

The union has described these jobs as “integral” to the visitor experience at some of Ireland’s most important tourism destinations.

Rachel Keane, SIPTU Industrial Organiser, said: “Our members are absolutely shocked at this announcement. These workers were looking forward to a secure future with the backing of Clare County Council following the transfer from Shannon Group earlier this year. The food and beverage, and retail departments are an integral part of the offering to visitors at these sites, which in turn are vital to Irish tourism.

“These workers are hugely concerned about their futures. We have arranged to meet with all of our members tomorrow evening and will discuss strategies to ensure these jobs remain inhouse.”

In a statement this afternoon however, Clare County Council said: “As part of a corporate restructuring of Shannon Heritage DAC, Clare County Council has confirmed it will be appointing two specialist retail, food and beverage operators for its newly acquired visitor attractions.

A key requirement of the operating conditions will be that all future service providers must support local suppliers and producers in Clare.

All 66 employees, including 31 Full Time and 35 Part Time workers, will be transferred to the new operators in April 2024. Staff pay and conditions are protected under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations, also known as TUPE.”

The spokesperson added: “This restructuring follows the tried and tested business model at the Cliffs of Moher Experience where specialist retail and food operators are already in place. Two tender processes for retail and the provision catering services, including banqueting food preparation and food and beverage operations, will commence in December 2023 at the Shannon Heritage sites. It is anticipated the successful companies will commence operating in May 2024.

Clare County Council’s ongoing commitment to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, Craggaunowen, Knappogue Castle and the retail unit at the Cliffs of Moher Experience is reflected in a €14.7m capital investment being made in 2023 and 2024.”

The statement added: “The Local Authority, supported by government, has already invested more than €4m in Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, Craggaunowen, Knappogue Castle and the retail unit at the Cliffs of Moher since the Shannon Heritage properties were transferred from The Shannon Airport Group in May 2023, while €2.9m has been invested in upgrading the Vandeleur Walled Garden and Visitor Centre in Kilrush.

An additional €7.8m has been earmarked for investment during 2024 in the Clare County Council owned portfolio of attractions, which includes Inis Cealtra (Holy Island Visitor Experience) in Mountshannon, the Cliffs of Moher Experience and Loop Head Lighthouse.”