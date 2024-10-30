November 11th opening for new County Library

Clare’s new state-of-the-art county library is nearing completion and is scheduled to open its doors to the public this November.

To make way for the November 11, 2024 opening of the library and art gallery, Clare County Council has announced that the current DeValera Library in Ennis will close its doors for the last time on Friday evening November 1. It will remain closed from Saturday November 2 to facilitate the move of all library stock and equipment to the new building adjacent to glór on Causeway Link, Ennis.

Local Studies will close on Thursday October 31 and will also reopen in the new facility.

The new Library and Art Gallery, which features a new library, library service headquarters, local studies centre and an exhibition space will open to the public on Monday November 11 at 10am.

The new facility is a modern, sustainable building that will offer technologically advanced services whilst keeping the customer at the heart of service delivery.

Clare County Council Chief Executive Pat Dowling said, “November 11, 2024, will be a momentous occasion for the people of Clare as well as our library and art services when the long-anticipated Clare County Library and Art Gallery opens its doors for the first time. The location of this new development on the site of glór will allow for the co-location of the literary arts, the visual arts and the performing arts on one site. Within walking distance of town, the new landmark building will also extend the Ennis cultural route from the Museum at the town centre, to the Peace Park and onto what will be the new “cultural hub”.

County Librarian Helen Walsh added, “This new building will deliver in excess of 2,000 square metres of community space. The development consists of a new county library incorporating the Local Studies Centre and Library HQ with a separate 100 square metre art gallery adjacent to glór. Library staff are excited to welcome everyone to the new library this November and are looking forward to helping people enjoy all that’s on offer.”