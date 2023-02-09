Up to €50,000 available for vacant property refurbishment

Clare County Council is advising people in County Clare that a grant is available to help turn a vacant house or building into a permanent home.

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is a payment you can get to refurbish a vacant or derelict property to live in as a principal private residence.

A grant of up to €30,000 is available for refurbishment of a vacant property while up to €50,000 is available for a derelict property.

- Advertisement -

Following a recent expansion of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, it now applies to qualifying vacant properties in towns, villages, and rural parts of the country.

Cllr Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council, described the grant as an “important opportunity” for people to obtain assistance with the cost of refurbishment.

Cllr O’Brien said: “It is welcome that a scheme is available that is particularly focused on first time buyers of a vacant or derelict property to get a grant towards the cost of refurbishment. Bringing vacant properties back into use can add vibrancy and provide new accommodation in our towns, villages, and rural parts of the county. I encourage anyone who is considering refurbishing a property to live in to look at this scheme.”

Carmel Greene, Senior Executive Officer, said: “To date we have received almost 50 applications and a number of these are already approved. The Vacant Homes Team are available to assist those making applications and there is a Frequently Asked Questions document available on our website which will guide you on the various elements of the Grants Scheme.”

Clare County Council will be holding information sessions throughout the county in the coming weeks to provide information and answer any questions people may have in relation to the grant scheme at the following locations, dates, and times:

Information on the grant scheme and the qualifying criteria is available from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which is currently running a campaign to raise awareness of the grant.

For general information about the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant and the eligibility criteria, members of the public can call The Housing Agency on 1800 000 024 or email: vacancycampaign@housingagency.ie

If a member of the public is ready to make a grant application, or has a specific detailed query, they can also contact the Vacant Homes Officer in Clare County Council by email to: vacanthomes@clarecoco.ie

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD published a new Vacant Homes Action Plan on 30th January, 2023.

The Vacancy Property Refurbishment Grant is a scheme under the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund, an initiative of Housing for All.

For more information on qualifying criteria and making an application, visit gov.ie/vacancy/