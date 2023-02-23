Tenants Union to host ‘community organising’ workshop 

The recently established Clare branch of CATU (Community Action Tenants Union) will be hosting a workshop on “Community Organising” on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

The event will take place at the Clare Public Participation Network, situated in the Clon Road Business Park, Clon Rd, Cappahard, Ennis, Co. Clare

The workshop aims to provide valuable training to tenants who are grappling with rent hikes, the threat of eviction, or unresolved maintenance issues in their homes. Additionally, it offers a supportive space for those who feel isolated or outnumbered. CATU Clare is committed to ensuring that its members have the support and resources they need to fight for their rights.

“We are not outnumbered, we’re out organised! Join CATU and organise together across the entire community to use our strength to win collectively on concrete issues. Stop evictions. Demand maintenance and repairs. End homelessness.” said Aisling Hedderman, CATU’s National Training Officer.

The training programme will cover a wide range of topics, including effective communication, power mapping, and campaign planning. It will also provide attendees with the chance to connect with other tenants and share their experiences.

Anyone can join CATU Clare as long as they are not landlords. To join, visit our website at https://catuireland.org/join/. Don’t miss this chance to become part of a strong and supportive community that is committed to fighting for the rights of tenants.