The HSE has confirmed that the Clare COVID-19 Test Centre, located at the Ballymaley Business Park, Ennis, will be relocated to Clarecastle Health Centre, Clarecastle, Co. Clare from Monday 9th January, 2023.

The test centre at Clarecastle Health Centre will offer appointments seven days a week. Testing capacity will be unchanged. Appointments will be available via the self-referral portal on HSE.ie or via GP referral for those who require it.