Clare Gardaí host Community Engagement Week

An Garda Síochána in Clare are hosting National Community Engagement Week 2023 which will continue until Friday.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “This week is an opportunity for the public to meet with your local Gardaí to discuss what’s important to you, such as rural safety, crime prevention and security.”

Events are taking place across the county of Clare such as the Property Marking Clinic and Farm Machinery Advice.

- Advertisement -

“Ennis Community Policing Unit and Clare County Council are hosting the clinic at Crusheen Garda Station this coming Thursday, May 25th from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Unique identifiers can be marked onto farm equipment, garage and garden tools, power tools, bicycles and much more.

Advice will also be given on trailer and towing safety, driver licensing and agricultural machinery on the road. Property carrying a permanent identification marking is less likely to be targeted by thieves. Anyone who wishes to get property marked is asked to bring a form of identification with you,” Sgt Brooks added.

To see a list of places that Community Gardaí will be in attendance this week please log onto the Garda Website or the Clare Garda Facebook page.