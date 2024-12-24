Clare Gardaí investigate vehicle thefts

Gardaí in Clare are investigating the theft of two vehicles in Sixmilebridge and Shannon in the recent days.

Making an appeal for information about the unauthorised takings, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Catriona Holohan outline the details.

“Gardaí in Shannon are investigating the theft of a silver Toyota Aqua that was taken from the Brú na Sionna estate in Shannon between Saturday, 21st December at 2pm and Sunday morning at 8am.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that may have observed any person or persons near this silver Toyota Aqua on Saturday night or Sunday morning or may have CCTV or Dash-cam footage that could assist Gardaí with their investigations. If you do, please contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900.

Meanwhile, Sixmilebridge Gardaí are appealing for the publics assistance regarding the theft of a vehicle from the driveway of a residential property in Sixmilebridge on Sunday evening at 6.20pm. The stole vehicle was a blue Jaguar XF model.”

Gardaí in Sixmilebridge can be contacted on 061 369133.