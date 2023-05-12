Clare Libraries extend a World of Welcome to Ukrainians

World of Welcome is a programme of art and literary workshops for children and teenagers designed to promote diversity, inclusion and cultural integration.

The programme is especially beneficial to children who have fled their home countries due to conflict, political unrest, climate disaster or other difficult circumstances. World of Welcome was coordinated by Clare Libraries’ Children’s Librarian Patricia Fitzgerald in 2022 to encourage children in our diverse communities to connect with each other through artistic expression.

The first World of Welcome Project was attended by schools in the Ennis, Kilkee, Shannon, Scariff and Ennistymon areas in October 2022. Due to its success, Clare Libraries received funding from the Community Foundation of Ireland to run a second iteration of the project in the South Clare region, focusing on communities that have a concentration of Ukrainian children and teens living in Shannon and Sixmilebridge.

- Advertisement -

Throughout the programme children will explore the World of Welcome theme through a variety of art forms such as song writing, music technology, podcasting, puppetry, creative writing and visual art. The workshops will be led by professional artists and musicians and will consist of games, discussion, writing and drawing, all with the aim of embracing diversity. Children and teens will be asked to share what they hold dearest through art, encouraging self-reflection, greater confidence and new and lasting friendships.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Clare County Librarian Helen Walsh stated that, “I am delighted to see this innovative programme continue to grow and reach children and young people in communities across Clare. This project utilises the role of the library as a welcoming space that allows children and young people to learn about inclusivity and diversity through the arts in a non-formal setting.”

Author and facilitator, Debbie Thomas, stated, “The focus of the programme will be on the influences that have shaped each child, the qualities that make a great friend, the diversity of our planet, and the beauty of friendship, through poems, pictures and games.”

Children and teachers from St John’s National School, Shannon, St Finnachta’s National School, Sixmilebridge, and from St Patrick’s Comprehensive School, Shannon, are currently participating in the project in Shannon and Sixmilebridge Libraries until 13th June.

Parents of the participating children will be invited to attend a grand finale event in Shannon Library on 13th June.

For more information about activities in Clare Libraries visit: www.clarelibrary.ie/