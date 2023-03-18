Clare Museum seeks to expand its collection

Clare Museum is seeking donations of artefacts to expand its collections and to achieve greater representation of the lives of people in Clare for future generations to enjoy.

Clare Museum’s Collection Policy is designed to help the museum achieve its mission through focused collecting. It also recognises the collection as the museum’s greatest resource, underpinning exhibitions and educational activities.

According to Curator John Rattigan: “Clare Museum will collect items that exist in, or can be provenanced to, County Clare. We are particularly interested in items associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, but also items relating to the lives of women and local businesses from days gone by.”

Items from more recent decades are also required. “An ongoing survey of museum visitors has highlighted an interest in items from the 1950s to the turn of the century. This is a period many of our visitors remember and would like to tell stories about to their children or grandchildren on a visit,” said Mr Rattigan.

He continued: “Other items of interest including objects relating to childhood such as toys, games and school in times past would also be welcome, provided they are in good condition and have a story about their use that can be told with them.”

The museum is keen to be representative of local communities often overlooked by museums, including objects relating to the everyday lives of women, the Traveller community, immigrants and people with a disability.

The Collection Policy is available on the museum’s website for the consultation of anyone interested in donating an item. For further information, Museum Curator John Rattigan can be contacted at 065- 6823382 or at claremuseum@clarecoco.ie