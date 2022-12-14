Cliffs of Moher Experience secures Great Place To Work award

The Cliffs of Moher Experience has been awarded Great Place to Work Certification for the second year running.

First introduced in the United States in 1992, the international accreditation system was launched in Ireland in 2003 and has since become the country’s definitive standard for measuring employee satisfaction in the workplace.

The awarding of Certification is based on the results of a survey completed recently by the staff at the Cliffs of Moher Experience, 98% of whom said the Cliffs is committed to diversity and inclusion. 83% of employees said they believe the North Clare visitor attraction is working towards reducing its impact on the environment.

“I want to congratulate management at the Cliffs of Moher for placing sustainability at the heart of everything it does, including the fostering of a productive and inclusive work environment for staff at the site,” commented Councillor Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council. “To further improve on the overall score achieved in 2021 is a fantastic achievement for all involved. I am sure the public will be happy to learn that the Cliffs of Moher is a great place to work just as it is a great place to visit.”

Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Experience, commented, “We are delighted to be part of Failte Irelands’ Employer Excellence Programme. Building a culture of empathy and inclusion for our employees is every bit as important to us as our visitor experience and this partnership helps us achieve a world class visitor experience while at the same time have a sustainable ethos at the centre of everything we do.”

“The Cliffs of Moher Experience attracts and retains the best of talent because we invest in our people and foster an environment for all to succeed. The Great Place to Work Certification does not come easy, and we are truly dedicated to the employee experience and to know that we are one of the best companies to work for in the country’’ added Ms. Enright.

Since 1992, the Great Place to Work Institute has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world. Best Workplace lists are produced for 45 countries making it the world’s largest workplace culture survey. See www.greatplacetowork.ie for more.

The Cliffs of Moher Experience is a signature discovery point on Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, a main Geosite of the Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Geopark, a Special Protection Area for Birds and Wildlife and is a wholly owned tourism asset of Clare County Council. Visit www.cliffsofmoher.ie for more.