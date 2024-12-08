Clare secondary schools take climate action

Clare County Council continues to support the continued participation of secondary schools across the county in the An Taisce Green Schools Programme for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Now in its 27th year in Ireland, this initiative sees 11 secondary schools in Clare actively working towards creating a sustainable future.

The Green Schools initiative supports Clare County Council’s Climate Action Plan and plays a vital role in raising awareness and inspiring climate action, both within schools and in the wider community.

The schools are addressing critical environmental themes such as litter and waste, energy, water, travel, biodiversity, and global citizenship. Operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in collaboration with Clare County Council, the Green Schools Programme is a long-term, whole-school initiative fostering environmental awareness and sustainable practices.

Alan Farrell, Director of Physical Development, Clare County Council, said, “This programme is a testament to the dedication of school communities in Clare. Achieving a Green Schools Flag is a fantastic accomplishment that requires commitment from school management, the Green School Committee, and a Green School Coordinator to implement the comprehensive seven-step framework over two years. I would like to sincerely thank all participating primary and secondary schools for their hard work and dedication.”

Brendan Flynn Senior Executive Engineer, Environment Section, Clare County Council added, “We have 93 primary schools participating in the An Taisce Green Schools programme. It is important that when children leave primary school, many of which are smaller and more close-knit settings, they continue to engage in the sustainability practices they have developed. Secondary schools, by their nature, tend to be larger settings, and this scale can sometimes make it more challenging to participate in such programmes. However, it is a real credit to all the secondary schools that take part in this initiative, ensuring students maintain and build on their environmental awareness as they progress in their education.”

Deirdre Convey, Green Schools Co-ordinator at St. John Bosco Community College, Kildysart, said, “Our school principal, the wider school community, and I are incredibly proud of our Green Schools Committee. They are exceptional leaders, and it is a tremendous honour that our school has achieved the most Green Flags in County Clare for a post primary school. The key to our success lies in the fact that our committee is entirely student-led. When a member graduates after completing their Leaving Certificate, they are replaced by incoming first-year students. This ensures the continuity of experience and helps sustain active participation in the Green Schools Programme, even in a larger school setting.”

By empowering students to lead and involving entire communities, the Green Schools Programme continues to drive positive environmental change, equipping future generations with the tools and inspiration to take meaningful action for a sustainable world. Learn more about the Green Schools programme at https://greenschoolsireland.org