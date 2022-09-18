Coast Guard responds to boat aground on Lough Derg

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked on Saturday evening to assist four people on board a cruiser that ran aground on Lough Derg.

The alarm was raised shortly after 5.30pm when watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report that a 42-foot cruiser had run aground.

The volunteer Coast Guard team based at Killaloe launched their rescue boat and made their way to the scene where they located the casualty vessel close to the navigation marker at Deer-Rock.

After carrying out a quick assessment, volunteers established that all on board were safe and well and that the vessel was not taking on water.

A tow line was set up and the vessel was taken on tow back to the navigation channel. Once everything on board was tested and found to be working fine the vessel made its own way back to Killaloe with the Coast Guard boat standing by until it was moored safely back in Killaloe.