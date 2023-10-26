18 youths in West Clare art attack

A youth space in Kilrush has been given a fresh makeover thanks to the Clare Youth Service’s Kilrush Youth Diversion Project and Kilrush Youth Project in conjunction with artists Martin Shannon and Giordanna Giache.

They were recently joined by eighteen young artists for a Mural Project with the aim of creating a vibrant welcoming safe space for young people in the town.

The theme for the Project was “5 a day for your Mental Health” and the young people engaged in the artistic process to explore the concepts of creativity, relaxation, being active and healthy, accepting yourself, building connections and giving.

Members of the local community came together this week to celebrate the work of the young people and recognise their contribution.

Adriona Meere, Youth Justice Worker with Clare Youth Service, said: “The young peoples’ commitment and dedication towards completing this piece of work was inspiring. It was a long process from conception to the final product. Their ability to communicate what they wanted to say and then conceptualise this in a piece of art is a credit to them all.”

Along with other community organisations, Clare Gardaí were on hand as partners in the Clare Youth Diversion Projects that were recently showcased at the launch of the €1 billion European Social Fund Plus by Minister Simon Harris.