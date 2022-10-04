Celebration of Clare Older People’s Volunteer of the Year

Around 150 people attended an event in the Woodstock Hotel in Ennis, County Clare, during Positive Ageing Week, to celebrate with the 13 people nominated for the Clare Older People’s Volunteer of the Year Award 2022. The function was hosted by the Clare Older People’s Council and supported by Clare County Council.

The 13 nominees from all over Clare had been invited to bring a few supporters with them, and they did! The winner of the award, Marie Molony, was a very popular choice. Marie won the award based on her contribution to the Alzheimer Society, Eire Óg GAA Club and St Joseph’s Apostolic Society. She received an engraved glass trophy and a one-for-all voucher from Leonard Cleary, Deputy Chief Executive, Clare County Council.

Opening the event, Leas Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Ann Norton, spoke of the importance of voluntary work to local communities and of how such work contributes to the resolution of challenges faced by those communities. The keynote speaker, Derek Bell, retired CEO of the Retirement Planning Council, spoke of staying active and healthy as we age and the importance of volunteering in our communities.

Clare County Council’s Deputy Chief Executive, Leonard Cleary, congratulated the winner and all the nominees, who received a framed certificate of recognition for the fact that they had been nominated by their communities. Mr Cleary also praised the organisers of the event, Clare Older People’s Council, and commented on how important the work of the Clare Older People’s Council is to the development of Age Friendly policies and practices within the county itself as the demographic changes and the number of older people increases.

Leas Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Ann Norton, said: “The purpose of this award is to recognise and acknowledge those older volunteers who give freely of their time, energy and skills to help others and to enhance our communities. The volunteers nominated for this award have demonstrated what positivity and a sense of community spirit can achieve.”

Clare County Council’s Deputy Chief Executive, Leonard Cleary, said: “The volunteers nominated for this award have led by example, demonstrating through their hard work, resilience and dedication, just what can be achieved to enhance their communities.”

Clare Older People’s Council Chairman, Maurice Harvey, said: “Any of the 13 nominees would have been worthy winners of this award for their contribution to volunteering, however the winner, Marie Molony, is a very deserving overall winner.”