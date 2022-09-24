Coast Guard tasked as boat reported drifting on Lough Derg

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard unit was tasked this afternoon following a report of a vessel drifting on Lough Derg.

The alarm was raised at around 2.30pm after watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island received a call to report a vessel adrift.

Coast Guard volunteers launched from their based at Pier Head in Killaloe and reached the casualty vessel at about 10 minutes later. On arrival at the last reported location of the boat, volunteers found that the vessel was already being towed.

The skipper confirmed that they had lost engine power and left drifting for some time when he called a friend for assistance. The skipper of the vessel was happy to continue being towed by his friend and did not require assistance after all.

The Coast Guard team remained with the vessel under tow scene but held off until it was safely moored in Killaloe.

Irish Coast Guard advice is always to call 999 or 112 if you see someone in difficulty on or near water and ask for the Coast Guard.