‘Community Transport’ Project Shortlisted for national award

The Ennis Branch of the Irish Red Cross Clare Area has been shortlisted for the Age Friendly Transport Award at the 2024 National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards.

Their innovative ‘Community Transport’ Project, based in Co. Clare is shortlisted for their exceptional contribution to making Ireland an outstanding place to grow older. Recognised by Age Friendly Ireland, these projects exemplify best practices which are both impactful and can inspire similar efforts across the country.

Curated by Age Friendly Ireland, the annual awards celebrate individuals, organisations, and agencies nationwide that are spearheading initiatives to improve the lives of older adults in Ireland. The 2024 awards ceremony will take place on 7 November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood, Santry, Dublin, hosted by Fingal County Council.

Speaking on the annual awards, Catherine McGuigan, Chief Officer of the Age Friendly Ireland Shared Service said: “The shortlisted projects represent the gold standard of innovation and dedication, showcasing how communities are coming together to improve the quality of life for older adults across Ireland. These initiatives stand out not only for their immediate impact but also for their potential to be replicated across the country.”

The 2024 National Age Friendly Awards include eight categories, each aligned with a World Health Organisation (WHO) Age Friendly Theme. These include awards for best in Age Friendly Transport; Active and Healthy Ageing; Business Innovation; Safety and Security; Communications; Environment; Community Innovation; and Housing.

Commenting on the nomination, Irish Red Cross Clare Area said: “The committee and volunteers of the Irish Red Cross Clare Area are proud of being shortlisted for these awards. Under the careful guidance of our Community Services Lead, we provide medical appointment transportation to the people of Clare to all counties in Ireland. Our service provides opportunities for an aging population to maintain a healthy and socially active lifestyle by availing of our services and volunteering their time to help others. Our service is completely free of charge and funded by voluntary donations. We have plans to continue expanding our community services and fleet of vehicles to meet the growing needs of an aging and vulnerable population of rural Clare.”

