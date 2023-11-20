Ennis Toastmasters celebrate 50 years

A star-studded celebration of 50 years of Ennis Toastmasters took place in the Great Hall in the Temple Gate Hotel in Ennis at the weekend.

Ennis Toastmasters club members past and present were joined by Mayor of Clare Cllr Joe Cooney, Mayor of Ennis Cllr Pat Daly, Máiread Dillon, Director of District 71 (Ireland and Great Britain) Toastmasters, Mark Quinn (Limerick) Toastmasters public speaking champion and well known meteorologist Michelle Dillon from Met Eireann.

To celebrate 50 years since the formation of a Toastmasters International speakers club in Ennis, a celebration dinner took place on the night of Saturday 18th November at the Temple Gate Hotel, Ennis.

In attendance at this special event were Ennis club members past and present, members of Kilrush Toastmasters, Shannon Toastmasters and Thomond Toastmasters (Limerick). Also present were representatives from Clare County Council and representatives from Toastmasters District 71.

The event commenced with a drinks reception with musical entertainment from local musician Emer O’Flaherty. This was followed by a splendid three course meal, speeches by our distinguished guests and the cutting of a special celebration cake to mark the occasion. The evening closed with conversations and catching up to the sound of musical entertainment by local musicians led by Seán Murphy.

A special booklet was published to celebrate 50 years of Ennis Toastmasters, with contributions and recollections from members past and present. The booklet was kindly supported by the Creative Ireland fund and Clare County Council along with additional sponsorship by a number of local businesses. Copies of this booklet will be available in local libraries throughout Clare.

About Ennis Toastmasters

Since 1973 Ennis Toastmasters has been helping people to become more confident public speakers and leaders – all within a friendly and supportive environment. Whether they need to prepare for an important speech or would simply like to meet new people, no experience is necessary. Our meetings are open to anyone over 18 years of age. We meet every 2nd Tuesday from September to May at the Temple Gate Hotel in Ennis.