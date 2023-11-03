Ennis Toastmasters celebrating 50 years

An Irish Oak Tree has been planted in The Peoples Park in Ennis to celebrate 50 years since the formation of a Toastmasters International speakers club in Ennis.

Ennis Toastmasters club members past and present were joined by Mayor of Clare councillor Joe Cooney, Councillor Mary Howard, County Librarian Helen Walsh and Ennis Council executive Leonora O’Neill

To celebrate 50 years since the formation of a Toastmasters International speakers club in Ennis, club members planted an Irish Oak Tree in The Peoples Park, Ennis on Thursday 26th October 2023.

- Advertisement -

In attendance at this special event were Ennis club members past and present. Ennis district councillors were invited and were represented by Mayor of Clare councillor Joe Cooney and councillor Mary Howard. County Librarian Helen Walsh was in attendance as was Ennis Council executive Leonora O’Neill. The tree planting was performed by the longest serving Toastmaster member and past president Robert Bennett.

An evening of celebration is being organised for Saturday November 18 to celebrate the club’s 50 years.

Tickets for this event are available by contacting Club President Geraldine Gregan at 087-2074328 or on Eventbrite.

Since 1973 Ennis Toastmasters has been helping people to become more confident public speakers and leaders – all within a friendly and supportive environment. Whether they need to prepare for an important speech or would simply like to meet new people, no experience is necessary. Our meetings are open to anyone over 18 years of age. We meet every 2nd Tuesday from September to May at the Temple Gate Hotel in Ennis.