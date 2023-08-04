Event for people in Clare to meet new arrivals 

The organisers of a ‘Solidarity Shindig’ in Ennis this Bank Holiday Saturday say it will be an opportunity for people in Clare to meet and get to know some of the Banner County’s newest residents, including people seeking International Protection.

The party, from 4pm-7pm this Saturday 5th August, will include a drumming workshop with West Clare musician Brian Fleming, Kizomba dancing, Nepalese traditional music and a DJ. Food will be served, and people are encouraged to bring their own food to share, ‘pot luck’ style.

People from across Clare are invited to attend the party at Unit 7, Tracklands Business Park, V95 K6F6.

Sarah Clancy, co-ordinator of the Clare Public Participation Network, one of 12 groups involved in the event, said: “This party is a way of saying ‘Welcome’, but it also a great opportunity for people to get to know some of Clare’s newest residents. Those of us involved in the various groups behind this event have enjoyed getting to know many of these new arrivals in recent years.

“We’re aware that many people in Clare haven’t had the chance to meet new members of their community. This event will be one opportunity to get to know people who can make a great contribution to the local communities they are joining.”

The Solidarity Shindig follows a successful event in Miltown Malbay recently at which about 60 local people welcomed new arrivals to the Central Hostel in the West Clare town.

This Saturday, residents from Direct Provision centres across Clare will gather to meet with representatives of MASI – the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland. Following this meeting, the Solidarity Shindig will begin at 4pm.

The event is supported by Clare Immigrant Support Centre, Clare Leader Forum, Clare Local Development Company, Clare PPN, Clare Solidarity Network, Clare Traveller CDP, CATU Clare, Fáilte Isteach Clare, Mna Ag Gaire, the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, Quare Clare LGBTQ+ and Women’s Collective Ireland Clare.