Kilkee selected as My Waste Green Business Hub

Kilkee has been selected as one of Ireland’s first My Waste Green Business Hubs. By becoming a Green Business Hub it will make it easy for both businesses and visitors to Kilkee to take the necessary steps to protect and improve the environment.

Kilkee Green Business Hub is a partnership with the Environment Section, Clare County Council, working in conjunction with Kilkee Chamber of Commerce, Kilkee Tidy Towns and My Waste Ireland.

The aim of the Green Business Hub is to work with businesses and support staff, as well as customers, to firstly prevent and reduce waste generated, including food waste, as well as to separate waste into general waste, recycling, and food waste.

John Saunders, Kilkee Chamber of Commerce, explained, “Preventing and recycling waste will not only help reduce cost associated with waste disposal but it also supports climate action in the community.”

John Williams, Kilkee Tidy Towns, said, “This initiative is a great example of a circular economy initiative where there is a focus on keeping waste out of the general waste bin by preventing and reducing waste in the first instance and then recycling what cannot be reused.”

Cllr Cillian Murphy, Clare County Council, explained, “Participating businesses will support sustainable tourism development in the region. Sustainable tourism reflects social, economic, and environmental wellbeing and in essence aligns to the Sustainable Development Goals. It is great to see that this project very much supports SDG 11 ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities’; SDG 12 ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’; SDG 13 ‘Climate Action; SDG 14 ‘Life Below Water’; SDG 15 ‘Life on Land’; as well as SDG 17 ‘Partnerships for the Goals’.”

Maria Carey, Executive Engineer, Clare County Council, added, “By businesses looking at and taking steps to reduce their single use packaging it will help to reduce littering, particularly during busy periods.”

Karen Foley, Environmental Awareness Officer, Clare County Council, said, “This initiative is relevant to all businesses in Kilkee including cafes, bars, hotels, B&Bs, caravan parks and holiday homes. We look forward to building on the Make Kilkee Plastic Free initiative, working with and learning from business over the coming years.”

All participating businesses will receive a window sticker and will be listed on Clare County Council’s dedicated community engagement page at: https://yoursay.clarecoco.ie/kilkee-green-hub

MyWaste.ie are making free signage available to help businesses separate waste into general waste, recycling and food waste. Clare County Council will further support businesses with waste audits and provide any necessary advice or guidance.

For more information on this initiative email: enviroff@clarecoco.ie

Businesses can register their participation at: https://yoursay.clarecoco.ie/kilkee-green-hub