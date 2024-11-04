Lisdoonvarna Fáilte triumphs at Pride of Place Awards

Lisdoonvarna Fáilte has won the Inclusive Communities Category at the 2024 IPB Pride of Place Awards.

The prestigious event took place on Saturday in Monaghan. The IPB Pride of Place Awards celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding efforts of communities across Ireland and this year was hosted by Monaghan County Council, in association with Co-operation Ireland.

Nominated by Clare County Council, Lisdoonvarna Fáilte was recognised for its exceptional work in fostering inclusivity among local residents, Ukrainian refugees, and individuals in Direct Provision. Its community initiatives, such as coffee mornings, fitness classes, and creative workshops, have significantly contributed to social connections and wellness in the north Clare town. Future plans include a therapeutic community garden and expanded childcare services, furthering their commitment to creating inclusive community spaces.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said, “We are incredibly proud of Lisdoonvarna Fáilte for its dedication to inclusivity and community spirit. Its efforts have created a welcoming environment for all, and this award is a testament to their hard work and commitment.”

Bernadette Haugh, SEO Rural Development, Clare County Council, also praised the community’s efforts, “Lisdoonvarna Fáilte has set a remarkable example of how communities can come together to support one another. Its initiatives have made a significant impact on the lives of many, and we are delighted to see their efforts recognised at a national level.”

Alan O’Callaghan, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council, added, “This award highlights the strength and resilience of our communities in Clare. Lisdoonvarna Fáilte’s success is a shining example of what can be achieved when people work together towards a common goal. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

In addition to Lisdoonvarna Fáilte’s success, Circular Clarecastle was a runner-up in Category 4 (Population 2000-5000). Known for its rich heritage and tight-knit community, Clarecastle has been recognised for its year-round activities, from seasonal festivals to environmental clean-ups, fostering a sense of unity and pride.

Bunratty Local Development Association and Newmarket on Fergus Community Forum were also nominated for awards in categories 1 and 3, respectively. The 2024 Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner was livestreamed on the Pride of Place website, allowing communities across Ireland to join in the celebration.