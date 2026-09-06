Nominations open for Irish Red Cross National Volunteer Awards

Nominations are now open for the Irish Red Cross National Volunteer Awards 2026. This is your chance to shine a light on the extraordinary Irish Red Cross volunteers in Clare who provide reassurance, comfort and practical support in communities across Ireland.

The Irish Red Cross has 3,400 members in 71 branches across Ireland who train and volunteer to ensure communities have access to relevant and timely supports to help them prepare for emergencies, respond when they happen and recover in a way that makes them more resilient. Now in their tenth year, the National Volunteer Awards celebrate the commitment, compassion and hard work of Irish Red Cross volunteers who generously give their time for the betterment of communities across Ireland.

“Showing up is what our volunteers do best,” said Deirdre Garvey, Secretary General, Irish Red Cross. “Whether it’s a storm, a flood or another emergency that’s turned someone’s world upside down, our volunteers are there with practical help and a steady hand. But they are also there at the more everyday events, which is also so important – running a local first aid class, checking in on someone living alone, welcoming a family into a new community, or standing by with first aid skills at the local match.”

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Last year’s National Volunteer Awards celebrated volunteering across the length and breadth of the country. Some of those awarded included Tim Kelleher of Clonakilty, Cork who was named Volunteer of the Year for 17 years volunteering with the Irish Red Cross; Limerick City took Branch of the Year for the incredible dedication of its 167 members, who covered 66 events and ran over 150 training sessions in 2025; and Isabella Nordon of Dundalk Branch was named Young Volunteer of the Year, recognised for volunteering since age four.

“You don’t have to have responded to a major emergency to make an extraordinary volunteer. Sometimes it is years of small acts of kindness and service that have the greatest impact,” Ms. Garvey continued. “Last year’s winners showed us the incredible range of volunteering happening within the Irish Red Cross. If an Irish Red Cross volunteer has made a difference to you, your family or your community, share their story. A nomination is a simple but powerful way to say thank you.”

Who will you nominate in 2026?

You could nominate:

A volunteer who went door-to-door across Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Dublin in the wake of Storm Chandra at the start of 2026, checking in on flood-hit homes and businesses and helping people access emergency supports when the water came through their doors. Or the volunteers who staffed the Irish Red Cross helpline and humanitarian hubs through the winter storms and flooding, providing a listening ear to people distressed by damage to their home, property or business.

First aiders who consistently upskill to stand ready week in, week out in your community – ensuring safety and urgent medical response at matches, family fun days, challenges and endurance events, parades, festivals and summer events across the country.

Therapeutic hand care practitioners who visit nursing homes and community centres to give relief to older people with painful joints but more importantly, social connection and conversation.

Rescue volunteers who brave the elements, night and day, all year round – to search for people on our mountains and lakes.

A Red Cross branch or volunteer who gives their time to support Ireland’s welcome for those fleeing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza – those who organise integration cafes and fun events around the country, helping sick children to get to hospital appointments, helping families to rebuild their lives, grow their confidence and skills.

There are eight award categories in the Irish Red Cross National Volunteer Awards:

Volunteer of the Year

Young Volunteer of the Year

Community Support Volunteer of the Year

First Aid and Ambulance Unit Member of the Year

Instructor of the Year

Branch of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations are open until 25 September 2026. Visit www.redcross.ie/nva to nominate an Irish Red Cross Volunteer today.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony on Saturday 28 November 2026 in Croke Park.