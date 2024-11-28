Probus Club of Ennis Marks 30th anniversary

The Probus Club of Ennis celebrated three decades of friendship, fellowship, and service with the launch of a special commemorative booklet recently

Since its establishment in 1994, the club has brought together retired and semi-retired professionals and businesspeople in the Ennis area, fostering connections, supporting community initiatives, and celebrating shared values.

The commemorative booklet, created to honour this milestone, captures the rich history of the club. It includes key memories, significant milestones, and reflections on the enduring bonds of friendship that have defined the Probus Club of Ennis over the years.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the launch, Club President Mick McMahon said: “This celebration is not just about the past thirty years but also about the friendships, connections, and shared values that continue to sustain our club. This booklet is a tribute to our journey and to the members who make Probus what it is.”

John Rowe, editor of the booklet, reflected on the process of compiling the club’s story: “Creating this booklet was a privilege. It’s a collection of memories that reflect the spirit of Probus—community, camaraderie, and mutual support. It’s not just a record of our past; it’s an inspiration for the future.”

Allen Flynn, Proprietor of the Old Ground Hotel, added: “We are honoured to have hosted The Probus Club of Ennis for three decades. This partnership reflects the importance of community and shared purpose. We look forward to supporting the club for many years to come.”

As the Probus Club of Ennis celebrates its remarkable history, it also looks ahead. The club remains committed to welcoming new members who will carry its legacy forward, ensuring that the values of friendship, fellowship, and community engagement continue to thrive in the years to come.