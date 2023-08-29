Save Our Rivers campaign established in North Clare

A group of North Clare citizens recently formed a body called Save Our Rivers campaign.

The group got together to campaign for cleaner waterways. They are tired of the pollution, the fish kills and all the other forms of environmental destruction they see around them.

A spokesperson for the group said: “There is a clear need for this campaign in North Clare. It comes after the large-scale fish kill in the Tattons and Inagh Rivers. That appalling episode resulted in the killing of thousands of fish around Ennistymon. We lost eels, salmon, trout, flounder and rudd. Since then, we have heard several reports of the rivers being badly polluted, with consequent destruction of the wildlife associated with the waterways.”

“At the same time we see untreated sewage pouring into the sea and rivers at Ennistymon, Doolin and Ballyvaughan. Lahinch Beach is frequently closed because of the presence of untreated sewage that gives rise to gastro-intestinal sickness. We hear frequent reports about the local tap water being undrinkable. All of these events have shocked the good people of Clare. They will not accept that terrible destruction of the Banner.

We believe that public bodies such as the EPA, Inland Fisheries Ireland and Clare County Council have carried out investigations into the recent fish kills. But so far we have not seen any published report. Now we ask why? The results need to be urgently released. After all, the investigations were funded by the public,” the spokesperson said.

“It is unacceptable that Uisce Eireann (Irish Water) and Clare County Council still monitor themselves. Their recent history proves that the system has failed. Multiple fish kills in Ennistymon are absolutely unacceptable. The rivers of Clare cannot be used as toilets.

We frequently hear about plans for new sewage treatment plants in these locations but, again, nothing happens. This situation cannot continue any longer. Clare must have clean water and proper sewerage. If no immediate improvement is forthcoming the chief officers of Uisce Eireann and the County Council should consider their positions.

We demand that Irish Water/Clare County Council clean up the effected polluted parts of Tattons and Inagh rivers forthwith.

Basic reform is needed. We believe the local water treatment plants need to be monitored by an independent body. The state can afford these reforms because Ireland currently has a huge budget surplus. Part of this extra money should be spent on water and sewage systems.”