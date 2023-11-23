Shannon Community Partnership to be launched

Next Tuesday will see the launch of the Shannon Community Partnership, a dynamic and committed team eager to build on the success of Love Shannon Community Council.

This transition symbolises unity, continuity, and a commitment to furthering the development of Shannon.

Shannon Community Partnership is a newly established community development and advocacy body which will promote Shannon as a great place to live, work and visit. It will advocate for and support the delivery of improved services and facilities in our town.

Shannon continues to evolve as a diverse community with many individuals and groups actively contributing to the town. Shannon Community Partnership aims to foster a spirit of inclusion by helping to enhance community skills and leadership to promote participation and collaboration.

In expressing appreciation to Love Shannon and Love Shannon Community Council, Shannon Community Partnership recognises the dedication and contributions of all those involved in promoting a positive image of the town.

An open invitation is extended to everyone to attend the official launch of Shannon Community Partnership at the Treacy’s Oakwood Hotel on Tuesday, 28th November at 7.30 pm. Tea and coffee will be served at 7:15 PM, setting the stage for an evening of camaraderie and excitement.

Stay tuned for this important event which will continue to foster growth, collaboration, and community spirit.