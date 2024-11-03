Extension to Clare Traveller CDP announced

The Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development has announced the extension of the Community Development Pilot Programme for the original seven projects including one in Clare.

The Community Development Pilot Programme aims to trial community led interventions that address poverty, social exclusion and inequality and promote human rights.

The extension of the programme applies to:

Clare Traveller CDP

Cultúr Migrant CDP

Donegal Intercultural Platform

Inner City Organisations Network(ICON)

Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILM/VOICE)

Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement (KTCM)

Longford Roma and New Communities.

The grant aid will be €125,000 per project, €875,000 per annum for the duration of the extension.

The programme was originally launched on 4th March 2021 and these seven projects were subsequently allocated €1m funding for the programme.

The extension of the Programme for these seven projects will allow them to continue to facilitate collaborative relationships between marginalised groups and main stream services.

Minister Joe O’Brien TD said: “I am delighted to be in a position to extend the Community Development Pilot Programme for the original 7 projects. The work they have undertaken over the last 3 years has had a significant impact within the communities they serve.”

“I was delighted to attend a showcase in Athlone in September this year which highlighted some of the fantastic work being carried out under the Community Development Programme.

“The programme facilitates a community-led approach to addressing significant social challenges. It is important to tailor interventions to the specific context and involve the affected communities in the decision making processes. This is what the Community Development Programme is all about.”

The Minister concluded: “I am confident that this extension will build on and enhance the work already done and provide an opportunity for further positive change within these communities.”

Community Development Pilot Programme (CDP)

The Community Development Pilot Programme was launched on 4th March 2021 and seven projects were successful. To date, funding of €125,000 has been allocated to each of the 7 CDPs for Year 1, Year 2 and Year 3.

Additional funding was made available in 2023 for the expansion of the programme. Following a closed call for applications in 2023, three projects AMAL Women Ireland, AMACH! LGBTI Galway and Limerick Traveller Network (LTN)/ Exchange House Ireland (EHI) were approved under the programme for 3 years.

In October 2024 the Programme was extended for a further 2 years for the original 7 projects up to 2026.

Clare Traveller CDP aims to build the capacity and empowerment of Travellers in County Clare to participate and be central in designing a response to their key needs and issues to create a more equal society and to improve their quality of life.