Serious concern of Ennis 2040 ‘information vacuum’

The lack of information surrounding the current status of the Ennis 2040 project is causing major concern in the county capital and beyond.

That’s according to the chairman of Save Ennis Town, a non-political community group campaigning for the preservation of the civic amenities at the Abbey Street and Parnell Street Car Parks, earmarked for destruction under the Ennis 2040 proposals.

“It is now a year or more since Clare County Council / Ennis 2040 DAC held a series of public engagement events regarding the proposed developments.

At the time of these events, assurances were given that feedback from those who attended these presentations would be made available. Unfortunately, to date, none of this information has been published.” said Gearoid Mannion, who also believes that a general lack of engagement around the Ennis 2040 project has created an ‘information vacuum’ leading to speculation that Clare County Council / Ennis 2040 DAC intend to press ahead with the project, regardless of significant local opposition.

“Save Ennis Town has consistently called for a meaningful consultation process regarding certain aspects of the Ennis 2040 plans. Unfortunately, this has not happened. Despite the presentation to Clare county Council of a petition with over 3,700 signatures, a large public rally at The Height last May and the election of a majority of the councillors in the Ennis Municipal district opposed to building on our town centre car parks, there is growing concern that Clare County Council / Ennis 2040 DAC intend to proceed to the planning stage with this project without any real engagement to address the concerns of the people of the town and county”.

“In light of this, and the recent changes of personnel at the top level of Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 DAC, we have written to Carmel Kirby, Interim Chief Executive of Clare County Council urgently requesting a meeting with her and the Interim Chief Operating Officer of Ennis 2040 DAC, to discuss our grave concerns and explore how best to safeguard the future of the town.”

“As a community based group, Save Ennis Town fully supports the future development of Ennis and acknowledges the many positive aspects of the Ennis 2040 proposals, but we regard the plans for our two riverside car parks as misguided and potentially destructive to the social and economic fabric of our town.”