Shannon Gateway Projects transformational for Shannon town

Shannon Chamber has welcomed the announcement that Shannon Gateway Projects has acquired a significant 20-acre town centre site in Shannon Town describing it as having the potential to be genuinely transformational for Shannon.

The Chamber has consistently highlighted the need for Shannon to be developed to its fullest potential, not simply as one of Ireland’s most important employment and investment locations, but as a vibrant town in which people want to live, work and spend time.

Chamber CEO Helen Downes said: “The acquisition of this strategically important 20-acre town centre site, and the ambition now being shown for its future development, is enormously encouraging. The appointment of Grafton Architects to lead the masterplanning process also signals the scale of that ambition and the importance being attached to creating a development of lasting value for Shannon and its community.

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“This announcement is another remarkable demonstration of Michael Guinee’s commitment to Shannon. He has made an extraordinary contribution to the economic and social development of the area over many decades, through Ei Electronics, through his wider support for Shannon and County Clare and now, through Shannon Gateway Projects. Shannon Chamber was delighted to recognise that contribution at our 30th anniversary celebrations last November.

“What is particularly welcome about this announcement is Michael’s stated intention to approach the site from the perspective of public benefit, place-making and the long-term future of the town. That very much aligns with Shannon Chamber’s own ambition for Shannon.

“Shannon has long been recognised as an economic engine, with a successful airport and a thriving business park, but it also faces a perception challenge as a planned town. Unlocking the potential of this town centre site offers a real chance to enhance Shannon’s appeal as a place to live and spend time, draw more people into the town centre, and to strengthen existing retail and services.

“As stated, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We look forward to seeing the vision develop and to engaging constructively in the masterplanning process to help ensure that this important site contributes to a vibrant, attractive and sustainable future for Shannon,” added Ms Downes.