Connecting Communities event in Ennis

Clare Local Development Company, Clare Volunteer Centre and Clare Public Participation Network invite you to join us at ‘Connecting Communities in Clare’, an afternoon of networking and workshops for volunteers, activists, community leaders, charity trustees and members of community groups.

The event will take place in the Templegate Hotel on Friday, 29th September from 3pm to 6pm.

Why you should come?

To be inspired, revitalised, and connected

For practical skills around collaboration, participation, advocacy, communication, inclusion, resilience building, telling your story and more.

Meet other people in the community who are making a difference

Meet the agencies and networks that can give you the support you need

For the craic, the chats, and the free snacks

After a tumultuous few years resulting in burn out for many, it is time to rebuild, celebrate our successes to date and to share our suggestions for the future of Clare communities.

“So many people who are involved in their communities are burnt out, exhausted, overwhelmed, or fed up,” says Anna Swisher, the keynote speaker for this event. “It’s very easy to feel like you’re going at it alone. But you’re not. We’re all in it together. And we’re part of a much bigger story, and each of us is playing a significant role. It’s really important to take a moment to step back, reconnect, and remember why we’re doing this in the first place.”

Anna Swisher facilitates “Active Hope” programs for community groups and organisations that restore, revitalise and inspire people to meet the adversities they face with more creativity and resilience. Following the keynote speech, round table workshops will be facilitated by staff of the partner organisations, to share knowledge and practical skills for building community impact.

Places are limited so reserve a FREE ticket here.