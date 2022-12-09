Council launches online information resource for Invasive Species

A new online information resource for Invasive Alien Species (IAS) has been launched to assist the people of Clare.

The purpose of this webpage is to help people easily identify, record, report, prevent the introduction, and control the spread of IAS. People can visit this online resource at yoursay.clarecoco.ie/invasive-species-clare.

Invasive Alien Species (IAS) are plants, animals, invertebrates and microbes that dominate their environment to the detriment of other species. IAS have been introduced from elsewhere, either deliberately or by mistake. They arrive without their natural predators, the climate and land management practices that suit them, and they colonise and spread rapidly. They are often very difficult and expensive to control, and they can cause serious environmental and economic harm.

Congella McGuire, Heritage Officer, Clare County Council, said: “This online toolkit is a valuable resource to help people in Clare tackle the serious damage that IAS can cause. IAS are a major cause of biodiversity loss and a significant threat to our native wildlife and the functioning of our ecosystems. New invasive species are being recorded in Ireland on a regular basis. Through early detection, eradication and control measures, we can reduce the risk of their spread and impact. It is important that we all report IAS to the National Biodiversity Data Centre portal on invasive alien species at www.invasives.ie.”

Dr Frances Giaquinto, Ecologist, explained: “As a first step it is important that people can identify and confirm the presence of an invasive alien species on private property and in the community. Clare County Council’s IAS online resource includes videos that can help to confirm the presence of the most frequently found IAS in County Clare. Once individuals and communities know of the presence of an IAS, they can then take action and prevent its spread. This web resource also provides up-to-date information guides on how to identify and prevent and control their spread. It also provides an instruction video to show step by step how to report an IAS sighting to the National Biodiversity Data Centre.”

Karen Foley, Environmental Awareness Officer, Clare County Council, added: “Clare County Council regularly receives queries from concerned private landowners and communities in relation to IAS. A go-to online resource for the citizens of Clare was identified as being needed. The purpose of this resource is to assist individuals and communities, as well as Local Authority staff, to take the correct steps to identify, report, prevent, and control the spread of IAS in County Clare. We welcome feedback on this resource to help improve its content and accessibility as a resource for individuals and communities.”

To help promote the new online resource at yoursay.clarecoco.ie/invasive-species-clare, an IAS social media campaign will commence on Monday, 12th December, 2022, across Clare County Council’s ‘Greener Clare’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

This project was funded through the Science and Biodiversity Unit, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the Environment Section in Clare County Council. Web content, including videos and photos, was provided by Dr Frances Giaquinto, Phoebe O’Brien, and Nicholas Head.