Council opens Book of Condolence for Vicky Phelan

Clare County Council has opened a Book of Condolence in memory of cervical cancer campaigner, Vicky Phelan.

- Advertisement -

The Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, is inviting members of the public to sign the book and join people from all over Ireland and beyond in honouring Vicky’s legacy as “a remarkable person and a courageous and inspiring advocate for women’s health”.

Cllr O’Brien said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Vicky Phelan. Vicky’s campaigning to expose the controversy around the national screening programme CervicalCheck gave voice to many women and reflected her immense courage, determination and dignity while facing her own illness. In doing so, Vicky inspired us all. Vicky Phelan truly made an enduring contribution to Irish society. On behalf of the Elected Members and staff of Clare County Council, I wish to extend deepest condolences to Vicky’s family at this most difficult time.”

Chief Executive of Clare County Council Pat Dowling expressed his sympathies to Vicky Phelan’s family and friends.

“Vicky’s courageous campaigning in the public interest changed many lives for the better. My thoughts, and the thoughts of the people of Clare, go out to Vicky’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time,” Mr Dowling said.

Members of the public can pay tribute to Vicky Phelan by signing the book in the foyer of Áras Contae an Chláir, Ennis, or online at https://submit.link/1fi