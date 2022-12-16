Council welcomes Town/Village Renewal Scheme funding

Clare County Council has welcomed the announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD of over €775,000 for County Clare projects.

Over €27 million in funding has been announced with the aim of combatting dereliction and breathing new life into rural towns and villages.

The announcement represents the largest ever investment under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and will see a range of landmark projects delivered across Rural Ireland.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to announce a record €27 million in funding under my Department’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme. This is all about tackling the scourge of vacancy and dereliction in our rural towns and villages. It’s about taking old buildings and giving them a new lease of life.

“And it’s about rejuvenating the centre of our towns by developing public plazas, town parks, community gardens and sports facilities for the benefit of local families. This investment today will breathe new life into rural towns and villages across every single county.

“It’s the largest ever investment under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and demonstrates my passion and ambition for our rural communities.”

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, welcomed the funding, saying: “I would like to thank Minister Humphreys and her Department for their continued commitment to funding Rural Ireland and, in particular, County Clare. The announcement of over €700,000 worth of funding for County Clare projects is very welcome and will go a long way in breathing new life into 5 deserving communities.”

The 5 County Clare projects which will receive total funding of €776,573 under the scheme are:

Cappa Public Realm Project – €249,005

Ennistymon Public Realm Project – €226,143

Quin Village Park Project – €151,925

Lisdoonvarna Streetscape Enhancement Measure – €100,000

Killaloe Courthouse Project Development Measure – €49,500.

Leonard Cleary, Director of Rural Development, Clare County Council, said: “I am delighted that these projects will receive much needed funding. Public realm and streetscape enhancement projects are crucial to the future of rural towns and villages across the county. I look forward to seeing these projects progress in 2023.”