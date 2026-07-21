Clare Gardaí investigate incidents of robbery and assault

Gardaí in Clare are investigating three separate incidents of assault that occurred in the county of the past week.

Last Friday morning July 17th July, at around 1am, a male in his 50’s was assaulted outside a licensed premises in Killaloe. The victim’s car keys stolen from him, which allowed the offender to steal his car.

Local Gardaí attended the scene and the victim was removed to UHL for treatment to a head injury.

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At 3am Killaloe Gardai recovered this car on the M7 at Birdhill and one male was arrested.

In Ennis, two days earlier, Gardai responded to an incident of assault investigating an assault at Ballyalla Lake on the outskirts of the Town. Between 1pm and 2pm on July 15th, youths were throwing stones at people who were enjoying the lake side area.

While no one was seriously injured here, we are asking the public to contact them if you witnessed this assault or have any information please. Ennis Gardaí can be reached on 065 6848100.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Corofin are investigating an assault that occurred on the main street of the town last Thursday night the 17th July at around midnight. The victim, a man in his 30s, received minor injuries.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please contact Ennistymon Station on 065 7072180 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.