Clare Gardaí question man following Limerick searches

Gardaí in Clare are questioning a man at after he was arrested during a major search operation carried out as part of an investigation into organised crime.

The man in his 30s is being quizzed at a Garda station in Clare are he was arrested in Limerick City earlier today.

The operation was led by officers from the Garda Clare/Tipperary Division supported by members of the regional Armed Support Unit from Galway and Limerick as well as the Garda Dog Unit.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “As part of an operation targeting an Organised Crime Group (OCG) suspected of being involved in commercial and domestic burglaries and the theft of high value vehicles, An Garda Síochána has conducted searches in Limerick City today.

The value of property stolen from victims by this OCG over the past twelve months is believed to be substantial.

During searches of a number of residences in the city, Gardaí arrested a man and have seized suspected cannabis with an approximate value of €6,500 along with a sum of cash. The drugs seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.”

The spokesperson added: “A man (aged in his 30’s) was arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a Garda Station in Co. Clare.”

This investigation is continuing.