Drugs seized during Shannon and Killaloe property searches

Gardaí carried out searches in Shannon and Killaloe on Friday and Saturday under Operation Tara and made significant drugs seizures.

€20,000 worth of suspected Amphetamine and €11,000 worth of suspected Cocaine were discovered during a search of a house in Shannon early on Friday morning. During a search at a second property, €320 worth of suspected Cannabis Herb and €900 of suspected Cocaine were seized.

Two males in their late 20’s were arrested and detained Shannon Garda Station and later released pending submission of an investigation file to the DPP.

Late on Saturday night, detectives and uniformed Gardaí from Killaloe carried out a search of a premises in the town. During the course of this search approximately €8,000 worth of suspected Cocaine and €200 worth of suspected Heroin were seized.

A male in his mid-30’s was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act and later released pending submission of investigation file to the office of the DPP.

All these suspected controlled substances have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A Garda spokesman said: “These seizures form part of Operation Tara which is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.”