Drugs seized in Clare searches

Gardaí made further significant drugs seizures during a series of searches at properties in Clare last week.

The searches, at four properties on the outskirts of Ennis, was carried out under warrant as part of An Garda Síochána’s Operation Tara.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks confirmed: “On Wednesday, 11th January Detective Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by the Regional Support Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit carried out four searches under warrant in locations on the outskirts of Ennis.”

“During the course of the searches approximately €14,000 euros worth of suspected Cocaine and €12,000 worth of suspected Heroin was located and seized. The suspected controlled substances have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination and a full investigation into these seizures is being carried out by the Divisional Drugs Unit,” Sgt Brooks added.

This seizure formed part of Operation Tara an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.