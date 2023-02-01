€240,000 of herbal cannabis seized at Shannon Airport

As part of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog, Harley, Revenue officers have seized over 12kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value in excess of €240,000 at Shannon Airport.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in two parcels that had arrived in an air cargo consignment from France and were destined for an address in Limerick.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number in 1800 295 295.