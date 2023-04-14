€85,000 worth of drugs seized in Clare searches

Gardaí in Clare have made a number of drugs seizures in recent days as part of Operation Tara.

Around €85,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and tablets were recovered in a series of intelligence-led searches in the Shannon and Newmarket on Fergus areas. It’s understood that one of the detections is worth an estimated €75,000 and was made in the Shannon area.

Members of the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, backed up officers from Shannon, Sixmilebridge and Newmarket on Fergus carried out a number of searches in recent days in the Shannon Garda district area.

- Advertisement -

A Garda drugs dog was also brought in to assist in the searches. A number of suspects have been interviewed however no arrests have been made. The Garda investigation is ongoing.

The drugs will be sent for forensic analysis.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: ”As part of Operation Tara Gardaí conducted searches at a number of properties in the Shannon District this week. During the course of the operation €85,000 of suspected drugs were seized. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

This seizures form part of Operation Tara an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.