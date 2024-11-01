Four arrested during Garda search operation in Clare

Two people are people questioned by Gardaí after they were detained during a series of searches in the Ennis area earlier today.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force in Clare, assisted by the Armed Support Unit and local units attached to Ennis Garda Station, carried out the operation during which 10 searches were conducted of in properties in the Ennis area, targeting persons involved in ongoing feuds and criminality.

As a result of these searches, a man in his late teens, another in his 30s were arrested along with two teenage youths. They have been conveyed to Garda Stations in the Southern Region and are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Along with the arrests, Gardaí have also seized 4 caravans, which are suspected to be stolen property, a quantity of drugs, and weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.