Garda divers recover weapon from River Fergus

Divers from the Garda Water Unit have recovered a machete from the River Fergus in Ennis following a search this morning.

The search was undertaken at the request of local Gardaí investigating an alleged incident of incident of Violent Disorder and Assault Causing Harm involving a machete on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the junction of Parnell Street and Mill Road in Ennis and resulted in one male being injured.

A second young male was arrested by Garda attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force soon afterwards following a short foot chase.

The suspect was taken to Ennis Garda Station where he was detained, charged and brought before Ennis District Court where he was remanded in custody.

The weapon used in this attack was discarded by the suspect in the River Fergus at Wood Quay. This machete was recovered today by divers attached to the Garda Water Unit in the River Fergus at Wood Quay.

The Garda investigation into Wednesday’s serious incident is continuing.