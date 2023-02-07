Garda warning over Rogue Tradesmen and Bogus Callers

Gardaí in Clare have issued a warning about rogue tradesmen and bogus callers following recent incidents in the county.

On Thursday, 2nd February at around 1.00pm, three males called to a house on Main Street, Kilfenora and told the lady that they were going to clean her gutters. She said that the landlord hadn’t told her this but the males commenced to clean the gutters but only for a few minutes. They then requested payment of €200 from the lady who paid the money over only to discover when she told the owner of the house he had not employed anyone to do this job.

Gardaí at Killaloe received a report during the week from a home owner in Fossabeg, Scariff reporting that a male called to his home in a white van, claiming to work for a certain water company and said he was investigating a leak. This male asked the homeowner to run taps in the house and outside. He then said that there was a leak and said he would report it. When the home owner contacted the water company he was told that they did not have anyone working in that area. This male may have being trying to distract the homeowner.

Issuing advice on how people can protect themselves from possible scams, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Rogue tradesmen will charge exorbitant prices and have been known to bring people to the bank to withdraw money.

Sgt Brooks said: “Our advice would be to:

Only use known, reputable workmen – ask your friends and neighbours.

If you are not expecting callers, look out the window to see who is at your door, have a viewer fitted in your door or a doorbell video linked to your phone – you can see who is outside without opening the door.

Have a door chain / limiter fitted to your front door and keep the chain on if you must open the door.

Make sure your back door is locked before you go to the front door

If you are going to engage, ask for ID – a genuine caller won’t mind!

The basic rule is if you don’t know the person at your door, you shouldn’t let them in.

Have adequate lighting at the front and rear doors.

If anxious contact your local Gardaí.”

For further advice on bogus callers click here.

For Garda contact details click here.